Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

Lawmakers seek details from Trump Organization on foreign payments

Updated 2:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of a House investigations panel are asking the Trump Organization for specifics on how it will donate its profits from foreign government payments to the U.S. Treasury.

Before taking office, President Donald Trump promised to donate profits from foreign governments paying for services at his hotels. Trump said he would turn the money over to the Treasury.

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah and Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland say details about the donations are unclear. The lawmakers cite news reports indicating that the Trump Organization has received payments from foreign government sources since the inauguration.

Chaffetz and Cummings say they want to know how profits are calculated, how they will be donated and whether Trump or his trust plans to claim the donations for tax deduction purposes.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0