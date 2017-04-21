Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

OMB preps for shutdown, WH says it's unlikely

Updated 12:43PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Office of Management and Budget has begun taking routine steps in preparation for a potential government shutdown that the White House is hoping to avoid.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer stressed that the steps were required ahead of the expiration of government funding at the end of next week.

Still, he characterized a funding lapse as "unlikely" and says the White House remains "confident that we're not going to have a shutdown."

The administration is insisting on money for Trump's promised Southern border wall and wants other items rejected by Democrats as part of the proposed spending bill.

Spicer says that the administration has made the president's priorities clear, but adds: "we're committed to not having a shutdown."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0