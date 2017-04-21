OMB preps for shutdown, WH says it's unlikely

VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Office of Management and Budget has begun taking routine steps in preparation for a potential government shutdown that the White House is hoping to avoid.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer stressed that the steps were required ahead of the expiration of government funding at the end of next week.

Still, he characterized a funding lapse as "unlikely" and says the White House remains "confident that we're not going to have a shutdown."

The administration is insisting on money for Trump's promised Southern border wall and wants other items rejected by Democrats as part of the proposed spending bill.

Spicer says that the administration has made the president's priorities clear, but adds: "we're committed to not having a shutdown."