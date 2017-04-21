VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

Veteran tax break last step to wrap Tennessee roads bill Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee legislative leaders appear to agree on a bigger property tax break for disabled veterans, which should put the finishing touch on months of work on Gov. Bill Haslam's bill that increases the gas tax to fund roadwork and cuts other taxes.

Both chambers passed the Republican governor's roads bill Wednesday, with the property tax break unresolved.

Senators amended the legislation to increase property tax relief to disabled veterans to up to $175,000 in property value, from $100,000 currently.

Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell says she's fine with that break and assumes her members are too. The House is expected to agree Monday, letting Haslam soon sign the package into law.

The bill cuts sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes on manufacturers and tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.