House delays vote on 23-hour alcohol at 2 Nashville bars

VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee House has put off a vote on a bill that would allow two Nashville bars to serve alcohol for 23 hours a day.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Sanderson would only require liquor service to cease between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. The Kenton Republican didn't say why he delayed a vote until next week.

The Tennessean has reported (http://tnne.ws/2opepYz) the measure would apply to the Diner in Nashville's Broadway entertainment district and the Scoreboard Bar & Grill in the Opryland area.

Under current law, liquor-by-the-drink service must be halted between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The owners of the Diner say they want to cater to service industry workers who get off work late and to serve as an overnight room-service option for hotels.