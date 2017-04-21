VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

Earth Day Festival. Celebrate with live music, beer garden, Reuse Village, hundreds of exhibitors and more. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Centennial Park. Information: http://www.nashvilleearthday.org/

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Nashville Zoo hosts Earth Day Celebration

Join Nashville Zoo in celebrating Earth Day. Activities will include special keeper talks, docent-led conservation activities and games, a recycled art contest and more. Party for the Planet is free with Zoo admission or membership. 3777 Nolensville Pk. Information: https://nashvillezoo.org

THROUGH APRIL 23

Wild West Comedy Festival

The fourth annual event takes place at several venues across Nashville and will feature shows by Judd Apatow, Adam Sandler, Patton Oswalt, Larry the Cable Guy, Brad Paisley, Bobby Bones and more. Downtown venues include Ryman Auditorium and TPAC. Information: https://www.wildwestcomedyfestival.com/

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Nashville Spring Clean

Comcast is teaming up again with Mayor Megan Barry, Metro Public Works, Hands on Nashville, the Cumberland River Compact and the YMCA of Middle Tennessee for its signature Comcast Cares Day Project and second annual Nashville Spring Clean. Hundreds of volunteers, elected officials and community partners will join Comcast and Mayor Barry at the city-wide event. Information: www.comcastinthecommunity.com

Let America Vote Reception

Sponsored by the Sumner County Democratic Party, this reception is introducing The Hon. Jason Kander, founder of Let America Vote. Gallatin Farmers Market, 160 W. Franklin Street, Gallatin. 5 p.m. Fee: Suggested $20. Information & RSVP: 615-442-6556

Oyster Easter

The 55th annual event moves to Public Square Park. Enjoy Cajun food, oysters, abundant beer, wine and spirits, and lively contests and activities included with your ticket. Follow the fun as prominent Nashvillians run to be the next Oyster King and Oyster Queen with inventive and entertaining ways to raise money for charity. Oyster Easter benefits the Community Resource Center. Information: https://oystereaster.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

14TH annual Downtown Home Tour

The tour, which begins at 12:45 p.m., showcases living spaces in historic and rehabbed buildings along with homes in brand new projects. Get home decor ideas, see amazing views, shop for condos, check out apartments and get an idea of what it’s like to live downtown during the self-guided tour featuring nine buildings. Tickets $10. Information, including parking and shuttle service details: www.nashvilledowntown.com/live/live-it-up-downtown-home-tour

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at Campiones Taste of Chicago, 179 Hancock Street, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

8TH Avenue South Transportation Study

Share your thoughts on the future of Franklin Road north of Wedgwood at this public event, which focuses on hearing transportation priorities of those who live along, work and commute through the corridor. Room in the Inn, 705 Drexel Street, 4-7 p.m. Walk Bike Nashville will host a walking tour of the corridor at 5:30 p.m. at Room in the Inn. The tour will last about 45 minutes to give first-hand experience of walking along the street, crossing the street at intersections, locating bus stops, describing what it’s like to bike along 8th Avenue, and observing redevelopment. Information: https://www.nashville.gov/News-Media/Calendar-of-Events/Event-Details/ID/6394/begin/4-25-2017/8th-Avenue-South-Multimodal-Study-Open-House.aspx

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

State of Metro Address

Mayor Megan Barry will give the 54th annual address at 10 am at Bridgestone Arena. The address will include details about the Mayor’s budget proposal, which will be presented to the Metro Council following the event. In addition to remarks from Mayor Barry, the event will include performances by the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands Marching Band, the city’s youth poet laureate and a special musical guest. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and can RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/54th-annual-state-of-metro-address-by-mayor-megan-barry-registration-33023777006?aff=es2. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

International Business Council Breakfast

Ambassador H.E. Ahn Ho-Young of The Republic of Korea, who will discuss the U.S.-Republic of Korea relationship and connections with Tennessee. The event is hosted by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s International Business Council in partnership with Baker Donelson, the Tennessee World Affairs Council and the Center for International Business at Belmont University. Baker Donelson, 211 Commerce Street, Event Center, 1st floor. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: $25 Chamber and Tennessee World Affairs Council members, $40 Future members. Registration required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Music City Walk of Fame on Nashville’s Music Mile is a landmark tribute to those from all genres of music who have contributed to the world through song or other industry collaboration and made a significant contribution to the music industry with connection to Music City. Grammy-winning artist Amy Grant and renowned Nashville philanthropist Martha Ingram will receive stars on the Music City Walk of Fame during an induction ceremony at 1 p.m. at Walk of Fame Park. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Street Truck Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North! This event takes place every Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

SALON@615 Spring Season

Elizabeth Strout will discuss her new novel “Anything Is Possible” in conversation with Ann Patchett. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. No tickets required. 6:30 p.m. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615. Additional opportunity:

May 8: David Grann will discuss his new book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. No tickets required. 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Public Affairs Roundtable

Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main St., #210. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

Good Morning Gallatin Series

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce event’s goal for this program is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: Update from Dr. Del Phillips III, director of Sumner County Schools. Free and open to the public. The series will run through May. 7:30 a.m. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Information: 452-4000

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon runs through Nashville beginning at 8th Avenue and Broadway and ending at Nissan Stadium. The race will feature live music at every mile and a finish line festival to be capped off by a post-race concert featuring The Band Perry at Ascend Amphitheater at 7 p.m. (free for race participants or $35 for non-racers). Information on race and associated road closures: www.runrocknroll.com/nashville

Richland Creek Pollution Awareness – Creek Stomp

Forest Hills is working with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Cumberland River Compact to solve pollution problems in Richland Creek by winter 2018. Citizens of Forest Hill are invited to join the Cultural and Natural Resources Committee and the Cumberland River Compact to walk Richland Creek. Free. 1:30 p.m. Meet at Hillsboro Church of Christ to learn what a healthy stream looks like. For ages 10 and up. Wear appropriate waterproof boots. Information: www.cityofforesthills.com/cnr_committee.html

APRIL 29-30

Heritage Foundation Main Street Festival

This outdoor spring celebration is one of the largest festivals in the state with a crowd expected around 120,000 for weekend of music, arts and crafts, food and children’s activities in Franklin. Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: http://historicfranklin.com/events/event/main-street-festival/

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Whitt’s Barbecue, 604 Long Hollow Pike, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Nashville First Church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Breakfast meeting will be off-site at Currey Ingram Academy. Their chefs provide breakfast and then a tour of the campus. 7:30-9 a.m. Afternoon session will be at Bonefish Grill. They will be providing food and drinks for $5. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Williamson Inc. Business Luncheon

Culture vs. Strategy: What is more important? A roundtable discussion. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business partner: $40, Guest: $60. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/business-luncheon-354460

THURSDAY, MAY 4

Street Truck Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North! This event takes place every Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Company Culture and How it Impacts Your Workforce. Jeff Haithcoat of Vaco will lead a discussion of structuring company culture. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: williamsonchamber.com

First Friday Art Scene

A free monthly art crawl that takes participants through downtown Franklin’s historic buildings, and celebrates Williamson County’s unique artistic talent. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Information: http://visitfranklin.com/events/first-friday-art-scene

MAY 5-7

Bledsoe’s Fort Colonial Fair

An 18th century Colonial fair representing the time period of 1750-1790. Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park, 2901 Castalian Springs. Fee: Adults: $5, Children: $3, ages thru 4, free. Information: www.bledsoefair.com

SATURDAY, MAY 6

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings ever month. 6-9 p.m. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Enjoy live music on the performance platforms along 5th Avenue North. Two Gray Line Art Crawl Trolleys will provide complimentary shuttle service along the route from 6-10 p.m. Road closures associated with this event. Participating galleries and more information: www.nashvilledowntown.com

TUESDAY, MAY 9

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Awedaddy’s Bar & Grill, 727 Marina Private Road, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Elder Law Expo and Workshop

Free educational workshops for the community specifically designed for health care professionals working with seniors, family caregivers caring for seniors and anyone who would like to learn more about healthcare and the law pertaining to the needs of seniors. Registration required. Topics include:

“What on Earth is Elder Law?” Jake Mason, Atty., Heritage Law Group, 10 a.m.

“Dementia, Aging & Memory Loss”, Megan Mason, MD, St. Thomas Medical Partners, 11 a.m.

“Physiological Changes in Older Adults and the Role of Exercise/Physical Activity in Prevention of Falls and Physical Decline”, Todd Jenkins, Exercise Physiologist, Tristar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion, 1 p.m.

“Healthcare and the Law”, Deborah R. Farringer, Assistant Professor of Law, Belmont University College of Law, 2 p.m.

Volunteer State Community College, Humanities Building, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. Complimentary Lunch. Register and learn more: www.heritagelawtn.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Member Orientation Nashville Chamber

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided. Fee: free to new members. Must register by May 5. Information: nashvillechamber.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Special guest, Lori Becker, editor in chief of the Nashville Business Journal. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com