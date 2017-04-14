Ford unveils 1st gasoline-electric hybrid

VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

SHANGHAI (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s luxury brand, Lincoln, has unveiled its first gasoline-electric hybrid, a version of its MKZ midsize sedan, at the Shanghai auto show.

Lincoln said the MKZ will go on sale this year in China starting at 329,800 yuan ($47,900).

The company also displayed a concept version of its first full-size SUV, the Navigator. It said sales will begin late this year.

The total of 1,400 sedans, SUVs, minivans and other vehicles displayed at the show include 63 electric or gasoline-electric hybrids from global brands and 96 from Chinese manufacturers, according to the organizers.