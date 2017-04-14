Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

Ex Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer offers facts on government

Updated 3:43PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has created a new organization to analyze government spending and revenue to make it easier to understand.

He says he created USAFacts because he was frustrated he couldn't find a single source that combined all the relevant state and federal numbers.

Ballmer gathered a group of data specialists that spent nearly three years compiling the information for its first reports, which are available online at www.USAFacts.org . The reports will be updated periodically.

The former Microsoft executive says he wants to provide clear information on government spending, adding that he hopes it will be easier to discuss divisive issues if everyone can agree on the basic facts.

He announced the effort Tuesday in a speech at the Economic Club of New York.

