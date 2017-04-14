Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

More women join lawsuit over Memphis rape kits

Updated 1:14PM
MEMPHIS (AP) — More women are joining a lawsuit against the City of Memphis over the accumulation of thousands of untested rape kits.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2pvZkay) attorney Daniel Lofton says 40 plaintiffs are involved in a lawsuit that alleges authorities mishandled and failed to prioritize the testing of rape kits that date back several years. In 2013, the city disclosed that more than 12,000 kits needed to be tested.

Of the total accumulation of 12,375 kits, about 62 percent have completed testing. About 306 cases were past the statute of limitations.

A campaign against sexual assault known as Memphis Say No More is also looking for "lost survivors," people whose kits are in the testing process but investigators can't locate them. The group can be reached at 901 636-3438.

