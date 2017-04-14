Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

Trump rallies Georgia Republicans ahead of special election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is rallying voters in Georgia's 6th Congressional District to "get out and vote" Republican ahead of Tuesday's special election.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Trump urged voters not to vote for Democrat Jon Ossoff for the House seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Trump says, "Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO."

In a second tweet, he wrote, "Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A."

Democrats opposed to Trump have rallied behind Ossoff, who has raised a significant amount of money for a special election.

