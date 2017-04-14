Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

Tennessee Senate to vote on optional 'In God We Trust' tags

Updated 7:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The full state Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would allow Tennessee drivers to choose license plates with the phrase "In God We Trust" on them.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted 9-0 in favor of sending the bill to a floor vote on Monday after Republican Sen. Paul Bailey of Sparta rescinded a provision that would have made the phrase mandatory for all tags.

State Attorney General Herbert Slatery had opined that requiring "In God We Trust" on all plates would likely violate free speech protections and the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The companion bill is scheduled to be to be heard in the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0