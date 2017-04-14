Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

Tennessee tourism officials launch vacation planning website

Updated 7:19AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — State tourism officials have launched a new personalized website to help travelers plan their trips to Tennessee.

The state Department of Tourist Development announced the revamped tourism website, www.TNVacation.com , on Tuesday.

The department says the site uses a personalization engine to gauge a visitor's interests, and updates and organizes the information that is presented accordingly.

The site lets visitors plan out their trips by adding travel ideas to click-and-save itinerary maps.

To kick off the new offering, the department is also featuring a sweepstakes to win one of four vacation packages.

Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Kevin Triplett says the site aims to offer an inspirational travel-planning experience in a simple manner.

