Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

Netflix on the verge of hitting 100 million subscribers

Updated 4:05PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix is on the verge of surpassing 100 million subscribers, a testament to how much the video streaming service has changed the entertainment landscape since its debut a decade ago.

The milestone will be reached this weekend if Netflix's projections are correct. Netflix made the prediction Monday with the release of its first-quarter earnings.

The video service added nearly 5 million subscribers during the first three months of the year to end March with 98.7 million customers in roughly 190 countries.

Netflix still has a ways to go to catch up with HBO, the popular pay-TV channel that has served as its role model. HBO has 134 million subscribers worldwide, including viewers who now get the channel on an internet-only service that was inspired by Netflix's success.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0