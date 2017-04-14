Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

NASA invest $9.9M in University of Tennessee-led team

Updated 7:26AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — A research team led by the University of Tennessee Knoxville has received a $9.9 million grant from NASA toward the development of a more aerodynamically capable aircraft.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2pswiFU ) the grant is part of a $50 million investment in university researchers studying aviation innovation.

UT assistant professor Jim Coder is the lead researcher on the project. He says the team is focusing on creating a more aerodynamic airplane wing to reduce energy use and make aircrafts more efficient.

The research will take place over the next five years. The team includes contributors from Penn State University, Texas A&M University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Old Dominion University, the University of Wyoming, Boeing Corporation and PCC Airfoils.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0