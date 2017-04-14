Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

Glen Campbell's last studio album to be released in June

NASHVILLE (AP) — Grammy-winning guitarist and singer Glen Campbell is releasing his final studio album, recorded shortly after his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis in 2011.

The record label, Universal Music Enterprises, announced Friday that the album, "Adios," will be released on June 9. Campbell hasn't performed since 2012 and is in a long-term care facility, but his wife, Kim Campbell, said in a statement that he felt a sense of urgency after his diagnosis to record one last time.

Campbell's hits include "Gentle on My Mind," ''Wichita Lineman," ''Galveston," and his signature song, "Rhinestone Cowboy." The new record is a collection of classic songs, including the Bob Dylan tune "Don't Think Twice It's Alright," and includes performances by Willie Nelson and Vince Gill, as well as three of his children.

