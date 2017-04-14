Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

Gas tax, health care complicate Tennessee governor's race

NASHVILLE (AP) — Unexpected twists in a state gas tax bill, a presidential nomination and the failure of congressional effort to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law are complicating the Republican campaign to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam next year.

U.S. Rep. Diane Black had been expected to use the health care repeal as a springboard to jump into the governor's race, but has been largely silent about her aspirations since the measure fell short. State Sen. Mark Green had planned to capture the core of Trump supporters in the state until he put his gubernatorial campaign on hold after being nominated by the president for Army secretary.

House Speaker Beth Harwell has been criticized by Senate Majority Mark Norris, a fellow potential gubernatorial candidate, for not embracing the road funding measure.

