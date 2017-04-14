Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

Senate supporter of more fundraising had to return donations

NASHVILLE (AP) — A state lawmaker who supported doubling the amount of money that senators could raise during their four-year terms was required to return nearly $60,000 in donations that he over-collected in 2016.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2o9Cp0y ) that Republican Sen. Ken Yager of Kingston did not mention that he had exceeded the fundraising limits from political action committees when he spoke in favor of a last-minute change on the Senate floor earlier this month.

Yager returned $50,500 to 27 organizations. That's according to an amended campaign fiance report in July. He then reported giving back another $9,000 to eight PACs in November.

Republican caucus spokeswoman Darlene Schlicher says Yager introduced the amendment in his role as committee chairman on behalf of a GOP colleague, Sen. Steve Southerland of Morristown.

