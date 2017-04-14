Toyota plans $10M visitor and training center in Mississippi

VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Toyota Motor Co. says it will build a $10 million center for visitors and interactive training at its northeast Mississippi assembly plant.

The Japanese automaker's announcement came Thursday as it marked the 10th anniversary of the plant's groundbreaking. The factory, with 2,000 workers assembling Corolla sedans, began production in 2011.

Toyota says construction on the 15,000-square-foot building will begin in late 2018, with plans to complete it in 2019. The company says it will begin offering tours before the center opens, starting May 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Required reservations can be made by calling 662-317-3002 or emailing tourms@toyota.com.

Toyota also says it will give $175,000 for a family learning program in Tupelo. Another $175,000 will go to a Mississippi State University robotics program for middle and high school students.