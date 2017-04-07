Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

US jobless aid applications fell to 234,000 last week

Updated 9:07AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, which is evidence of a stable job market and greater security for workers.

THE NUMBERS: Weekly applications for jobless aid dipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 234,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. Requests for benefits in the prior week were revised up 1,000 to 235,000. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, fell to 247,250 from 250,250.

Over the past year, the number of people collecting unemployment benefits has fallen 6.9 percent to 2 million.

THE TAKEAWAY: Applications are a proxy for layoffs. They have stayed below 300,000, a level linked with broader job growth, for 110 weeks. That's the longest period at such a low level since 1970, when the U.S. population was much smaller.

By holding onto workers, employers are also more likely to expect the economy to grow and potentially hire.

KEY DRIVERS: The unemployment rate has fallen to a healthy 4.5 percent as the gradual recovery from the Great Recession is approaching its eighth year. The hiring has helped to sustain consumer spending.

The March jobs report released last week showed that employers added a net 98,000 jobs last month. But in the past three months, employers have added an average of 178,000 jobs a month. That is just slightly below the average monthly pace of hiring last year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0