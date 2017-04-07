Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

Tennessee push for new political intimidation felony fails

Updated 7:15AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee Senate panel has voted down legislation to make it a felony to deface someone's property, or hurt or threaten injury on someone based on their political beliefs.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted against the legislation by Republican Sen. Frank Niceley of Strawberry Plains on Wednesday. The vote came after the House passed the bill 93-0 late last month.

The felony would have included injuring, threatening to injure, damaging, destroying or defacing any real or personal property to intimidate a person from freely exercising political beliefs, political party affiliation or choice of candidates for public office.

Currently, it's a felony to hurt or coerce, or deface property, to intimidate someone from freely exercising or enjoying a right or privilege of the U.S. or state constitution or laws.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0