Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

Full Senate to vote on Haslam's transportation funding bill

Updated 3:25PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to boost transportation funding in large part through a hike in Tennessee's fuel taxes is headed for a full floor vote in the state Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 10-1 on Wednesday to advance the measure that would also make cuts to the taxes the state charges on groceries, manufacturers and earnings from stocks and bonds.

The Senate version of the bill also includes property tax relief for the elderly, veterans and the disabled.

The measure is now poised for floor votes in both chambers, though House Speaker Beth Harwell and other Republican House leaders have been trying to strip the gas tax element from the bill.

Haslam says the measure is key to begin tackling a $10 billion backlog in road and bridge projects.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0