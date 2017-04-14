VOL. 41 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 14, 2017

SportsFest. Enjoy an interactive family experience, where children and parents can play, explore and learn just about everything sports-related from experts, athletes and sports leaders. The daylong festival includes demos, inflatables for the kids, a star-studded speaker series and an Easter egg hunt. The speaker series will feature Tennessee Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs and MTSU basketball head coach Kermit Davis. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nissan Stadium. Information: www.1045thezone.com/2017/01/27/sportsfest2017

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Wonderland Egg Hunt at Rock Castle State Historic Site

Fun for kids and adults. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Kids hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m., with 3 age groups. Adult hunt starts at 10:45. Crafts and games, face painting, photo booth. Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rock Castle Lane, Hendersonville. Information, registration: sam.gilbert@historicrockcastle.com

The Hermitage Easter Egg Hunts

Thousands of eggs, photos with the Easter Bunny, decorate cookies, arts and crafts, 19th century games and story time are all part of the festivities. Two separate times, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children divided by age group, 1-6 and 7-12. Tulip Grove Mansion Lawn, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Tickets: $10 children, $5 for adults. Information: https://www.showclix.com/event/easter-egg-hunts7627285

Explore Robotics, Programming

Guests can explore the world of robotics with hands-on activities and demonstrations that focus on the basics of these machines and how to program them, and by meeting some local robot expert-enthusiasts from the Middle Tennessee Robotic Arts Society (MTRAS). Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd., Nashville. Special activities, included with general admission. Information: www.adventuresci.org/calendar

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

Symphony Fashion Show

This year’s show will feature a collection by designer Zac Posen. Kelsea Ballerini will be the musical guest. There will be a cocktail party in the lobbies and courtyard of the Schermerhorn Symphony Center starting at 6 p.m. The fashion show starts at 7:30 p.m., and there will be an after-party with cocktails, an open bar and hors d’oeuvres in the lobbies and courtyard. $250. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2017-symphony-fashion-show?deeplink=buytix&prodid=5863&perfid=5864

APRIL 17-23

Wild West Comedy Festival

The fourth annual event takes place at several venues across Nashville and will feature shows by Judd Apatow, Adam Sandler, Patton Oswalt, Larry the Cable Guy, Brad Paisley, Bobby Bones and more. Downtown venues include Ryman Auditorium and TPAC. Information: https://www.wildwestcomedyfestival.com/

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Third stop on the “Tour of Midtown” is Hillsboro Village. Hear about this business community’s history and economic impact on the region. Belcourt Theatre, 2102 Belcourt Avenue. Stephanie Silverman, executive director of the Belcourt Theatre, will moderate the panel. Panelist include: Eugene TeSelle, Randy Rayburn, Dominic Zabriskie. 7:30-9 a.m. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Buffalo Wild Wings, 1109 Nashville Pike, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Raise the Roof Luncheon

Join Habitat for Humanity and special guests Grammy winning artist Ben and Leah Bryan at the annual Raise the Roof Luncheon. Epic Events Center, Gallatin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-9606.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Topic: Social Media experts panel will discuss current trends and how to successfully market to different generations. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Volunteer State Community College Job Career Fair

Vol State, Pickle Field House, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

SALON@615 Spring Season

David Baldacci discusses his new book, The Fix. Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Advanced tickets available. Free + $2.50 fee. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Nolensville Business Luncheon

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships! Bring 40 business cards to make sure you have enough to make meaningful connections. Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fees: Business Partner - $16, Guest- $20. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/nolensville-business-luncheon-354318

Street Truck Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North! This event takes place every Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Business Studio

Beyond the Buzzword: Getting Intentional About Diversity. Guest speaker Aerial Ellis will provide a thorough discussion about today’s most pressing issues of cultural diversity and inclusion in the world and the workplace. Discover the benefits of emphasizing diversity and inclusion within your business. Learn how to improve workplace culture and strengthen relationships with consumers through cross-cultural competence. Overcome common challenges that keep businesses from unlocking the potential of teams, customers, and communities. Microsoft, 8 City Blvd., Nashville. 4-6 p.m. Parking in OneC1ty garage on P2. Information and to register: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx?EventID=1873

3rd Thursday Art Walk

Downtown Springfield. Merchants open late. Art vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. 5-8 p.m. Free event.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Earth Day Festival

Celebrate with live music, beer garden, Reuse Village, hundreds of exhibitors and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Centennial Park. Information: http://www.nashvilleearthday.org/

Oyster Easter

The 55th annual Oyster Easter moves to Public Square Park. Enjoy Cajun food, oysters, abundant beer, wine and spirits, and lively contests and activities included with your ticket. Follow the fun as prominent Nashvillians run to be the next Oyster King and Oyster Queen with inventive and entertaining ways to raise money for charity. Oyster Easter benefits the Community Resource Center. Information: https://oystereaster.com/

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at Campiones Taste of Chicago, 179 Hancock Street, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

International Business Council Breakfast

Ambassador H.E. Ahn Ho-Young of The Republic of Korea, who will discuss the U.S.-Republic of Korea relationship and connections with Tennessee. The event is hosted by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s International Business Council in partnership with Baker Donelson, the Tennessee World Affairs Council and the Center for International Business at Belmont University. Baker Donelson, 211 Commerce Street, Event Center, 1st floor. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: $25 Chamber and Tennessee World Affairs Council members, $40 Future members. Registration required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Street Truck Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North! This event takes place every Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Richland Creek Pollution Awareness – Creek Stomp

Forest Hills is working with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Cumberland River Compact to solve pollution problems in Richland Creek by winter 2018. Citizens of Forest Hill are invited to join the Cultural and Natural Resources Committee and the Cumberland River Compact to walk Richland Creek. Free. 1:30 p.m. Meet at Hillsboro Church of Christ to learn what a healthy stream looks like. For ages 10 and up. Wear appropriate waterproof boots. Information: www.cityofforesthills.com/cnr_committee.html

APRIL 29-30

Heritage Foundation Main Street Festival

The Main Street Festival returns to downtown Franklin. This outdoor spring celebration is one of the largest festivals in the state with a crowd expected around 120,000 for weekend of music, arts and crafts, food and children’s activities. Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: http://historicfranklin.com/events/event/main-street-festival