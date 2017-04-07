Traffic camera confidentiality bill withdrawn in House

VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A bill that had sought to make the names of people who refused to pay traffic camera fines confidential has been withdrawn for the year.

WTVF-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2p7XWaW) that the bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Andy Holt of Dresden, had received 13 traffic camera tickets.

The House Transportation Committee on Tuesday changed the bill to remove the confidentiality provision but ultimately voted against a larger rewrite of Holt's bill. After that defeat, Holt withdrew the measure for the year.

Holt was challenged by fellow Republican Rep. Bill Dunn of Knoxville to say how many tickets had been sent to his home. Holt responded: "Couldn't tell you."