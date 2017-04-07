2 arrested during Medicaid sit-in at governor's office

VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State Troopers arrested at least two of the 11 demonstrators who called for Medicaid expansion during a sit-in in the governor's office.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2oyNvPI) the demonstrators, who are members of Moral Movement Tennessee, entered Gov. Bill Haslam's office at the State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon. The group, which included clergy and concerned residents, wants Haslam to call a special legislative session on the expansion on the state's Medicaid program.

State troopers allegedly asked the group to leave repeatedly when the State Capitol closed at 4:30 p.m.

Around 6:15 p.m., two demonstrators were arrested. It's unclear what charges they face.

Demonstrator Rev. Stephen Handy says the nine remaining demonstrators were eventually handcuffed, issued misdemeanors and court dates and released.

Haslam's spokeswoman didn't respond to a request for comment.