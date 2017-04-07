Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

Trump says "pleasant surprises" on Nafta talks

Updated 10:54AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump promised "pleasant surprises" from planned renegotiations of the decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump spoke at a White House meeting Tuesday with business leaders who are part of his strategic and policy forum.

Trump said the agreement has "been a disaster since the day it was devised."

In addition to "pleasant surprises for you" on the NAFTA front, Trump reiterated his commitment to cutting taxes and regulations.

Trump also said the cost of maintaining government computers that are 40 years old is so high that "we can buy a whole new system for less money than that." He joked that he would give the business leaders $10 billion immediately to fix the government's information technology system.

