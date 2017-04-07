Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

Conservative reps decry Tennessee immigrant tuition bill

Updated 7:15AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Ahead of an expected committee vote, several conservative Tennessee representatives are decrying a push by fellow Republicans to offer in-state tuition rates to public college students whose parents brought them to the country illegally.

At a news conference Monday, Republican Rep. Judd Matheny of Tullahoma led more than a dozen lawmakers in contending that state taxpayer money shouldn't be spent on tuition breaks for students here illegally or under temporary status through an order by former President Barack Obama.

The bill by Republican Rep. Mark White of Memphis is scheduled for a vote Tuesday in the House Education Administration & Planning Committee.

White says the students didn't choose to enter the United States at a young age, and they're victimized by federal inaction.

Twenty other states allow the in-state tuition.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0