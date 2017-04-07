Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

Stocks manage tiny gains, led by energy

The Associated Press

Updated 3:24PM
U.S. stock indexes closed barely higher, led by gains in energy companies as the price of crude oil rose for the fifth day in a row.

Hess jumped 4 percent Monday and rig operator Transocean increased 2.6 percent.

Phone companies were the biggest laggard Monday. AT&T lost 0.5 percent.

Trucking companies Swift Transportation and Knight Transportation rose sharply on news the companies have agreed to combine. Swift jumped 23.7 percent and Knight climbed 13.4 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,357.

The Dow Jones industrial average also gained 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 20,658. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,880.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.36 percent.

