Nashville Symphony announces free community concerts in 5 counties

VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

The Nashville Symphony will play seven free concerts in three weeks this summer in Davidson, Williamson, Sumner, Wilson and Macon County parks.

The annual Community Concerts series will showcase the Grammy Award-winning orchestra performing music by Beethoven, Dvorák, Tchaikovsky, John Williams.

Admission to all performances is free, with the exception of Lebanon’s Cumberland University, where the $5 admission will support the local Fine Arts Council.

The 2017 series kicks off on June 8 at Centennial Park as part of a special partnership with Musicians Corner with an opening performance by Nashville singer-songwriter Brooke Waggoner. The series continues through the end of June and includes two new locations.

Schedule

-- June 8, 7:30 p.m.: Musicians Corner in Centennial Park

-- June 10, 7:30 p.m.: Key Park, Lafayette

-- June 11, 7 p.m.: Crockett Park, Brentwood

-- June 13, 7 p.m.: Cumberland University, Lebanon ($5. Free for students and children)

-- June 14, 7:30 p.m.: Historic Rock Castle, Hendersonville

-- June 27, 7 p.m.: Hadley Park, North Nashville

-- June 28, 7:30 p.m.: Southeast Greenspace, Antioch

Information: NashvilleSymphony.org/CommunityConcerts