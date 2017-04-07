Expanded grade levels probed at Achievement School District

VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

MEMPHIS (AP) — A Tennessee Attorney General opinion has left some Achievement School District students in limbo.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2p8e9fq) expanded grade offerings at ASD schools are in question after a mid-March Tennessee Attorney General opinion.

The opinion states Tennessee created the ASD to take over struggling schools, and doesn't have the authority to add grades that weren't offered previously.

ASD Superintendent Malika Anderson says they'll comply with the opinion, which impacts three ASD schools in Memphis.

The Tennessee Department of Education said in a statement that Shelby County Schools has a role because they have the authority to ensure students in their jurisdiction have an educational option.

SCS said in a statement that they've received requests to add grades and the district's legal counsel would advise there decision making process.