Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

Tennessee to remove, replace guardrails linked to deaths

Updated 10:55AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee is preparing to replace most of the roughly 1,700 guardrails tied to deaths both there and in other states.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2o13vYC) reported Thursday that at least seven people have died in six crashes in Tennessee, Missouri and Virginia when their vehicles struck Lindsay X-LITE guardrail ends.

In Tennessee, the ends impaled three vehicles, killing four people, including a teenage girl who was mistakenly billed nearly $3,000 for the guardrail.

State transportation spokeswoman B.J. Doughty says in two of those crashes, the guardrails didn't function properly.

Officials are accepting bids for contractors to remove and replace the majority of X-LITE ends on roads where speed limits exceed 45 mph.

Doughty says the total cost could top $3.6 million. Work is slated to be completed by June 2018.