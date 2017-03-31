Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Tennessee school bus seat belt bill advances amid concerns

Updated 5:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A bill that would require seat belts on new school buses in Tennessee continues to advance in the Legislature, but lawmakers remain skeptical about the restraints.

Questions about the cost of the measure and concerns about whether the restraints might trap children if the bus caught on fire continue to dog the proposal. Lawmakers from Chattanooga, however, remained committed to fight for the bill that came as a result of deadly crash that killed six children in that city in November.

The Senate Education Committee voted on Wednesday to pass the bill and moved it along to the Senate Finance Committee.

The bill, which has been amended to keep costs down, would now require that only new school buses purchased after July 2019 have the restraints.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0