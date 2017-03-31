Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Haslam road funding plan sent to final House committee

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam's road funding proposal that would include the state's first gas tax hike since 1989 is advancing to its final standing committee in the House before a full floor vote.

The House Finance Subcommittee approved the measure on a voice vote on Wednesday after spinning off a tax relief measure for the elderly and veterans into a separate bill.

Opponents of the gas tax hike have complained bitterly about what they perceive as procedural tricks to get the bill through the committee system.

Republican Rep. Gerald McCormick of Chattanooga, who presided over Wednesday morning's meeting, stressed that members could take as long as they wanted on the bill. But his offer to return later in the day for further debate wasn't taken up before the vote.

