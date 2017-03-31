Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Bill to expand Medicaid shelved for the year

Updated 2:44PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A plan by Democrats to expand the Medicaid program in Tennessee has died after the sponsor of the measure pulled the bill for the year.

Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, a Democrat from Ripley, told the House Insurance and Banking Subcommittee on Wednesday that he was withdrawing his bill.

A legislative analysis said that nearly 294,000 Tennesseans would be eligible for health care in the first year. The analysis said the federal government was expected to pay the state $697 million the first year and the state would have to kick in $69 million for the expansion. The state's cost would increase each year.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has backed an expansion of the federal-state health program for the poor and disabled but ran into opposition from members of his own party.

