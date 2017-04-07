Health Care Council selects senior director

VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

Schlacter

The Nashville Health Care Council has promoted Katie Schlacter to senior director of communications and content strategy.

Schlacter, who previously served as director of communications, joined the Council staff in 2012. In her role as senior director, she will continue to lead all communications activities on behalf of the Council and its initiatives, while playing a strategic role in directing content for the organization’s extensive events and offerings.

Since 1995, the Council has served as a source for information on trends that influence the health care industry. The Council’s acclaimed, member-only programs provide executives with unparalleled access to national policymakers, industry innovators and thought leaders. Council content provides leaders with the vital information necessary to make well-informed decisions that promote continued business growth and high-quality patient care.

Prior to joining the Council staff, Schlacter was a senior account executive with McNeely Pigott & Fox Public Relations. A Nashville native, Schlacter graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in communications and minors in French and political science.

MTR’s Owens moves from intern to attorney

Owens

Ansley F. Owens has joined MTR Family Law as an attorney. She previously worked for the firm as a legal intern.

Owens earned her J.D. at Belmont University College of Law and a degree in public relations from Middle Tennessee State University. Prior to her position at MTR Family Law, Owens held internships at the Public Defender’s Office, 21st Judicial District in Franklin; the NACTT Academy For Consumer Bankruptcy Education in Nashville; and the General Sessions Court, Division IX in Nashville.

Legal Aid Society hires 2 attorneys

Dietz

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest non-profit law firm, has hired two new attorneys, Kerry Dietz and Tiffany Tant-Shafer.

Dietz will practice in the areas of mortgage foreclosure, housing and consumer law in the Gallatin office of Legal Aid Society. She most recently worked as interim counsel for Congressman Jim Cooper, where she researched and advised on legislative developments regarding intellectual property in the music industry, health care and education policy.

Prior to her time at the Office of Congressman Jim Cooper, Dietz interned with the Magistrate Judge John Bryant in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. She also worked with Ozment Law and The Immigrant Legal Resource Center to update their guide on how to protect constitutional rights of immigrants during removal proceedings.

Dietz graduated from George Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She earned her J.D. from Belmont University, where she was awarded best performance in contracts and sales, constitutional law and evidence. While earning her J.D., she was the editor in chief of the university’s Law Review.

Shafer

Tant-Shafer joins Legal Aid Society’s Tullahoma office with a focus on family, health and benefits and juvenile law. Prior to joining the Legal Aid Society, she established her own firm where she was a sole practitioner primarily advocating for children as a court-appointed guardian ad litem.

Prior to launching her firm, Tant-Shafer was a full-time adjunct professor of legal studies at Missouri Western State University, where she coordinated a student project with the Midwest Innocence Project. She was previously an associate for The Law Office of Craig D. Ritchie, P.C., handling family and appellate cases and worked as a family law attorney for Legal Aid of Western Missouri.

Tant-Shafer graduated from The University of the South with a bachelor’s degree in English. She earned her J.D. from Washburn University School of Law and her LL.M. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

Lifepoint Health names Peters general counsel

Peters

LifePoint Health has promoted Jennifer Peters to general counsel. Peters previously served as senior vice president and chief operations counsel.

Peters joined LifePoint as vice president and chief operations counsel in 2013. She was named senior vice president and chief operations counsel in 2016. During her tenure at LifePoint, Peters has led the company’s operations lawyers and contract management team and overseen legal advice given to all of the organization’s strategic initiatives.

Before joining LifePoint, Peters served as general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer for Simplex Healthcare. She also was vice president and associate general counsel at Community Health Systems and was part of the administrative team at a York, Pennsylvania, hospital.

Peters earned her JD with a concentration in health law from the University of Maryland School of Law, her master’s degree in health care and finance management from the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health and her bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State University.

Intermedix announces new chief financial officer

Wailes

Intermedix has appointed Kyle Wailes as chief financial officer. Throughout his career, Wailes has specialized in the health care information technology sector with a background in private equity and investment banking.

Since joining Intermedix, he has played a significant role in strategic growth initiatives, expanding the organization’s global presence, establishing a new business unit serving office-based physicians and leading the company’s largest business unit, physician services. Wailes started his tenure at Intermedix in 2012 as vice president of strategy, business development and analytics, during which time he led all strategic and merger and acquisition activities, and was directly involved in the organization’s strategic financial direction.

Prior to his appointment as CFO, Wailes was an executive vice president at Intermedix, and was responsible for leading the organization’s physician services division by overseeing services and technology provided to physician clients.

Wailes has more than 10 years of experience in the health care industry working at many noteworthy private and public companies such as Thomas Weisel Partners, Altaris Capital Partners and Citigroup.

Wailes graduated from Brown University with a degree in pre-medicine and neuroscience and holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

House Republican Caucus appoints policy advisor

Raymond

Rebekah Raymond has joined the Tennessee House Republicans as the policy advisor.

In her role, Raymond will work with Chairman Ryan Williams, Leader Glen Casada and leadership staff to provide caucus members with assistance on policy and research matters, in addition to heading the caucus bill review and assisting in developing a strategic approach for the caucus’ legislative agenda.

Raymond previously worked at a private law firm with a focus in civil business litigation, as an assistant district attorney for the Knox County District Attorney’s Office and as a judicial clerk for Senior Judge Jon Kerry Blackwood.

Her business background consists of having served as director of career development ambassadors for Lipscomb University, a financial services representative for SunTrust Bank and grant project administrator for Entrepreneurial Collegiate Business Department.

Raymond earned a degree from Lipscomb University and her JD from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Ingram Content Group fills leadership posts

Arnold

Ingram Content Group today announced the addition of two new executives to its leadership team. Kelly Arnold joins the company as chief legal officer, and Deanna Steele joins as chief information technology officer.

Arnold comes to Ingram from U.S. Xpress Enterprises in Chattanooga, where she served as executive vice president and general counsel. Previously, she held numerous legal roles at The Dow Chemical Company and began her career with Pepper Hamilton LLC.

She earned a degree in public relations from Michigan State University and her juris doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.

Steele

Steele will lead Ingram Content Group’s technology innovation, including overseeing all of the IT operations and the Ingram strategies as a technology services company. She most recently served as group vice president, it – brands/brands divisional CIO at Ascena Retail Group in Columbus, Ohio.

She earned a degree in business management from Pepperdine University. Since 2012, she has also served as a volunteer and chair for the nonprofit, Run for the Rainbow, to benefit Nationwide Children’s Pediatric Cancer Research.

Nashville Public Library Foundation picks Bakker

Bakker

The Nashville Public Library Foundation has named Shawn Bakker as its new president. The Foundation’s Board of Directors conducted a nationwide search following Tari Hughes’ departure last fall, and selected Bakker through a unanimous vote in March.

Bakker comes to the Foundation with 18 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, development and communications. Her most recent roles have included executive publisher of The Upper Room, deputy general secretary of communications and development, and director of The Advance and development for the General Board of Global Ministries for the United Methodist Church.

Prior to her involvement with Global Ministries, Bakker was the founder and director of Project Transformation, a not-for-profit organization in Dallas that connected young adults seeking leadership opportunities to urban communities.

Bakker will join the Foundation, which raises private funding to support and enhance the programs of the Nashville Public Library, beginning April 10.

Jones hires Chapman as land development director

Chapman

The Jones Company, a Nashville-area home builder, has hired Kevin Chapman as the director of land development. In his new role, Chapman will lead development of land and lots, including studies on potential land purchases, budgets and bids for site development.

Prior to joining The Jones Company, Chapman was a land development manager at K. Hovnanian Homes. He has also worked as a bond release contracts manager for William A. Hazel, Inc. and Phoenix Development.

Chapman earned a degree in counseling, Bible and ministry from Ohio Valley University and a master’s in marriage and family therapy from the University of Louisiana-Monroe.