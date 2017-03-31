Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed, Don Schlitz to join Hall of Fame

Updated 11:34AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Country star Alan Jackson, actor-singer-guitarist Jerry Reed and songwriter Don Schlitz will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Their selection was announced Wednesday in Nashville. They will be formally inducted later this year.

Jackson broke out in 1990 with his neo-traditional style of honky-tonk country music with hits like "Chattahoochee," ''She's Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)" and "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)."

Reed earned the nickname "The Guitar Man" because of his fingerstyle picking. He starred opposite Burt Reynolds in the "Smokey and the Bandit" films and also sang the film's theme song. He died in 2008 at 71.

Schlitz has written dozens of country hits including "The Gambler," ''On The Other Hand" and "Forever and Ever, Amen."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0