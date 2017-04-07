VOL. 41 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 07, 2017

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: Diversity & Inclusion, speaker James R. Threalkill, Sims Strategic Diversity Consultants. Friday, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: williamsonchamber.com

THROUGH APRIL 8

Nashville Fashion Week

A city-wide celebration of Nashville’s thriving fashion and retail community and its creative talent. Featuring local, regional and national designers and industry professionals in an array of creative events throughout the week, explore the city’s diverse fashion and retail spaces throughout the week with promotions, partnerships and educational workshops. Shop Nashville Week features special events, trunk shows and deals throughout the city, including downtown retailers Margaret Ellis, Inc., Rachel’s Boutique and Two Old Hippies. Other downtown events include, An Evening of Photography and Fashion at Tinney Contemporary, The Rymer Gallery and The Frist Center for the Visual Arts on Thursday, April 6; Introduction to Hand Sewing Workshop at Aurora Nashville inside The Pinnacle on Saturday, April 8; How To Make Money Blogging at The Westin Nashville on Saturday, April 8. Schedule, information: www.nashvillefashionweek.com.

THROUGH APRIL 9

Japanese Film Festival

The festival brings five specially-selected Japanese films to the big screen at Watkins College of Art, Design & Film. Information: http://www.nashvillejapanesefilmfestival.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival

A family friendly celebration of spring and Japanese culture on the front lawn of the Metro Courthouse at Public Square. The festival will begin at 9 a.m. with the Cherry Blossom Walk. Festival highlights include Japanese music and dance, a roving “Candyman,” martial arts demonstrations, art, anime merchandise, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, cosplay contest and a variety of Japanese cuisine featuring special menus from some of Nashville’s favorite food trucks. Proceeds benefit the 10-year mission of planting 100 Japanese cherry trees each spring in Nashville parks and neighborhoods. Information: http://www.nashvillecherryblossomfestival.org

Pups in Pink Parade

Bring your furry friends and join the pinkest parade in town. Teddy’s Wagon will be parked on Union Street at the entrance to Public Square Park. Registration from 9:30-11:15 a.m. Line up at 11:15 and parade begins at 11:30. $10 donation per pet. Costume contest. All proceeds to benefit the Nashville Humane Association. Information and advance registration: www.nashvillehumane.org

Willpower 5K

Fast becoming a local favorite for beginning runners and walkers, the course follows a scenic route through Downtown Franklin. Race to raise awareness for stroke recovery. 7:30 a.m., 317 Main Street, Franklin. $30 early bird price. Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Franklin/Willpower5K

The Buttercup Festival

The annual Buttercup Festival takes place in the Historic District of Nolensville.10 a.m.-5 p.m. A great destination for friends and family to gather during this old-fashioned festival. Loads of festival food, over 100 vendors, shops running specials, music throughout the day and the, Little Miss Buttercup Pageant at 1 p.m. The little ones will enjoy Sam the Balloon Man, pony rides and the petting zoo. 7287 Nolensville Road, Nolensville. Information. http://visitfranklin.com/events/the-buttercup-festival

Heritage Days

Historic Mansker’s Station hosts annual Heritage Days, allowing you to experience life on the frontier and on a plantation. Demonstrators will conduct hands on activities for all ages. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 705 Caldwell Drive, Goodlettsville.

Free Hike Day

Come out to Owl’s Hill for a free hike. Join a staff member or volunteers on a guided hike through Owl’s Hill. A great opportunity to come enjoy the trails and get some exercise. The hike will be approximately two to three miles with some moderate hill climbs included. 1-3 p.m. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. Information: http://visitfranklin.com/events/free-hike-day-0

Celebrating eARTh 2017

Exhibit showcases art made from recycled and reused material. Turnip Green Creative Reuse Green Gallery, 945 Woodland Street, Nashville, 2006. 7-10 p.m. The opening is part of the East Side Art Stumble. This community event is free, open to the public and features the opening reception, snacks and drinks. The show will be on display in the Green Gallery through May 10.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

SALON@615 Spring Season

John Oates, “Change of Seasons: A Memoir with Chris Epting.” Main Library. 3 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available March 26, 8 a.m. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615. Additional opportunities:

-- April 12: Lesley Stahl, discusses her memoir, “Becoming Grandma”. Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Free + $2.50 online ticket fee if purchased in advanced, beginning March 29 at 8:15 a.m.

-- April 13: Andrew McCarthy, “Just Fly Away” 6:30 p.m. Parnassus Books, Hillsboro Plaza, 3900 Hillsboro Pike #14

-- April 19: David Baldacci , discusses his new book The Fix. Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Advanced tickets available April 5 at 8:15 a.m. Free + $2.50 fee.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

FrankTalks Lecture Series

Franklin Tomorrow’s 2017 FrankTalks Lecture Series will continue at Townsend Hall, located upstairs in the Residents’ Club at Westhaven. The start time will be 1 p.m. Vanderbilt University Professor Marc Hetherington will present on the topic of “Political Trust and The Origins of Deep Divisions in Our Country.” Professor Hetherington’s work focuses on the polarization of public opinion. He has written three scholarly books; his most recent publication is “Why Washington Won’t Work.” Please join us as we tactfully approach this topic. Beverages and light refreshments will be available for participants to enjoy. To RSVP, visit https://april10franktalks.eventbrite.com

Taste Of Donelson-Hermitage

Sponsored by the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce, this event features dozens of local restaurants, plus promotes local businesses with a Taste Business Expo. Tickets, $20 in advance and $30 at the door.5:30-7:30 p.m. The Inn at Opryland, Music Valley Drive. Information: www.d-hchamber.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Street Truck Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North! This event takes place every Thursday.11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Taste of Middle Tennessee

Leadership Middle Tennessee class of 2017 presents: “Taste of Middle Tennessee.” Food inspired from 10 counties in Middle Tennessee, Music and entertainment, and silent and live auctions. Music City Center, Karl F. Dean Ballroom lobby, 201 5th Ave. South, 5-9 p.m. $75 per ticket. Information: Jules Wortman, jwortman@wortmanworks.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

SportsFest

Enjoy an interactive family experience, where children and parents can play, explore and learn just about everything sports-related from experts, athletes and sports leaders. The daylong festival includes demos, inflatables for the kids, a star-studded speaker series and an Easter egg hunt. The speaker series will feature Tennessee Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs and MTSU basketball head coach Kermit Davis. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nissan Stadium. Information: www.1045thezone.com/2017/01/27/sportsfest2017

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Join us for Chamber Midtown’s third stop on the “Tour of Midtown:” Hillsboro Village. We’ll hear about this business community’s history and economic impact on the region. Belcourt Theatre, 2102 Belcourt Avenue. Nashville. Stephanie Silverman, executive director of the Belcourt Theatre, will moderate the panel. Panelist include: Eugene TeSelle, Randy Rayburn, Dominic Zabriskie. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Topic: Social Media experts panel will discuss current trends and how to successfully market to different generations. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Street Truck Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North! This event takes place every Thursday.11 a.m.-2 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Earth Day Festival

Celebrate with live music, beer garden, Reuse Village, 100’s of exhibitors and much more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Centennial Park. Information: http://www.nashvilleearthday.org/

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Street Truck Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North! This event takes place every Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Richland Creek Pollution Awareness – Creek Stomp

Forest Hills is working with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Cumberland River Compact to solve pollution problems in Richland Creek by winter 2018. Citizens of Forest Hill are invited to join the Cultural and Natural Resources Committee and the Cumberland River Compact to walk Richland Creek. Free. 1:30 p.m. Meet at Hillsboro Church of Christ to learn what a healthy stream looks like. For ages 10 and up. Wear appropriate waterproof boots. Information: www.cityofforesthills.com/cnr_committee.html