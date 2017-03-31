Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
40 birds seized in possible Nashville cockfighting operation

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville authorities have rescued more than 40 birds in a suspected cockfighting operation.

Metro Animal Care and Control says it worked with Nashville police to remove the birds Tuesday with a search warrant of the property.

Authorities collected suspected cockfighting paraphernalia, including supplements, gaffs, spur covers and transport boxes.

Metro Animal Care and Control says charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The department says the birds will be housed and cared for at an undisclosed location.

