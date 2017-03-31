Chris Young to headline Nashville's July 4 concert

VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Grammy-nominated country artist Chris Young will headline Nashville’s July 4 celebration, which will take place near Riverfront Park with a stage on Broadway, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today.

Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City is a free, family friendly event that showcases the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony and the largest fireworks show in the country.

In addition to Young, a Nashville-area native, the lineup also includes:

-- The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the genre-blurring ensemble of “Fishin’ In The Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles” fame

-- R&B artist Jonny P

-- Folk rock duo The Sisterhood, featuring Alyssa Bonagura and Ruby Stewart, daughter of rock icon Rod Stewart.

“This is another great lineup that showcases the immense diversity of music that calls Nashville home,” said Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, board chair of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and president at DVL Seigenthaler.

“This year we have even more to offer with additional live music at Ascend Amphitheater leading up to a Gold Cup double-header featuring the U.S. national men’s soccer team. We always expect tens of thousands of visitors to enjoy our Independence Day festivities, and, with these additional activities, we expect to fill even more hotel rooms across Davidson County and generate substantial economic activity that is good for the city.”

Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City kicks off an extended patriotic weekend that starts with a bang and ends with a kick with live music in between.

Following the Independence Day celebration, MercyMe will be in concert at Ascend Amphitheater on July 6, My Morning Jacket and Margo Price then hit Ascend Amphitheater on July 7 and the Gold Cup double-header featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team takes place on July 8 at Nissan Stadium.

The highlight of the free one-day July 4 event is a 30-minute fireworks show synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony. The event also features a free daytime Family Fun Zone that includes inflatables and other kid-friendly activities.