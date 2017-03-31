Man convicted of human trafficking in Brentwood

VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

FRANKLIN (AP) — A Williamson County jury has convicted a man of human trafficking in what's believed to be the first trial of its kind in the county.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2nS8Ykq) 26-year-old Eric Demarco Hamilton of Flint, Michigan was convicted last week on one count of trafficking for a commercial sex act and one charge of domestic assault.

According to a statement from the Brentwood Police Department, officers initially responded to a domestic violence call on April 10, 2016 at hotel. The incident led to an investigation by Brentwood Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Police say Hamilton had taken the victim nine days earlier from a hotel in North Little Rock, Arkansas. They say he took the victim to several states and forced her to perform sex acts before arriving in Brentwood.

It's unclear if Hamilton has an attorney.