The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Legal challenge over Fred Thompson's estate concludes

Updated 7:17AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A legal fight over the estate of actor-politician Fred Thompson has ended.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2n55rSE) that Dan Thompson and Tony Thompson dropped their lawsuit that claimed their father's widow, Jeri Thompson, had made changes to his will at a time when he "lacked the requisite mental capacity."

The adult sons from a previous marriage said in a statement Monday that documents turned over in the discovery process had satisfied them that their father's final wishes had been followed.

Jeri Thompson said the only changes were to ensure the couple's two young children were entitled to a part of the estate.

Fred Thompson was a Tennessee-trained lawyer, counsel at the Watergate hearings, movie and TV actor, U.S. Senator and presidential hopeful. He died in 2015 at the age of 73.

