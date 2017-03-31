Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Justin Timberlake, Eddie Vedder to lead Pilgrimage Festival

NASHVILLE (AP) — Justin Timberlake will headline the next Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and he's lured some big names to join him, including Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples and Gary Clark Jr.

The two-day annual festival debuted in 2015 on a horse farm in Franklin, Tennessee, and was co-founded by Kevin Griffin of the band Better Than Ezra. Timberlake is a partner and producer who will make his debut on its stage this fall.

This year's festival will be held Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. Two-day passes go for $175 and there are VIP passes for $725. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.

The lineup also includes Walk the Moon, Fitz and The Tantrums, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists and Better Than Ezra.

