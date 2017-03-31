Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Charter won't have to compete with other cable companies now

Updated 3:05PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators are relaxing one of the conditions imposed on Charter when it absorbed Time Warner Cable after smaller cable companies complained about greater competition in their territories.

Charter had agreed to extend its network to 1 million potential customers where there is already a broadband provider. This requirement was enacted because most U.S. households don't have a choice for high-speed home internet. Greater competition could lower prices.

But smaller cable companies worry about that competition. Under a new regime, the Federal Communications Commission now says Charter can build in areas where there isn't high-speed internet already.

The agency's new chairman, Ajit Pai, has said he wants to encourage broadband companies to expand their networks, rather than build where there is already service.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0