Casada to donate sleeping bags sent in protest

VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Republican leader in the Tennessee House says he will donate sleeping bags sent in protest over his efforts to allow lawmakers living within 50 miles of the Capitol to be reimbursed for occasional hotel stays in Nashville.

Rep. Glen Casada on Monday placed a sign outside his office saying that any sleeping bags sent by liberal opponents will be given to Nashville Rescue Mission on behalf of the conservative Family Action Council of Tennessee and Tennessee Right to Life.

Casada, who lives 39 miles from the Capitol, tells WTVF-TV (http://bit.ly/2nwBbeU ) that his proposal is "absolutely not" connected to his pending divorce. If approved, the reimbursement measure wouldn't take effect until after the 2018 elections.

