Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

DuPont, Dow push back merger date

Updated 10:06AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — DuPont and Dow have once again postponed their proposed $62 billion merger, saying they expect the deal to close in August.

The chemical giants' merger has already been pushed back several times, as regulatory agencies in the U.S. and abroad scrutinize the deal. When DuPont and Dow announced the merger in December of 2015, they expected it to close in the first half of 2016.

The latest delay comes as DuPont finalizes the sale of its crop protection business to FMC Corp. to meet European Commission requirements. The European Union approved the deal Monday, but it remains under review in the U.S.

Once merged, DuPont and Dow plan to spin off into three public companies, one focusing on agriculture, one on material science and one on specialty products.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0