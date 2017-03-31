Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Knoxville waste facility closed after toxic chemicals found

Updated 7:14AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Knoxville's Solid Waste Management Facility will remain closed Friday as crews work to dispose of toxic chemicals that were accidentally brought there.

Public Works Director David Brace tells local media that workers found PCBs — man-made chemicals once widely used in electronics — leaking from switch boxes and transformers in a pile of construction debris picked up by a crew Wednesday.

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, exposure to PCBs can cause acne and rashes in adults, neurobehavioral and immunological changes in children and cancer in animals.

The workers immediately shut down the facility, called in a contracted environmental engineering firm and began working to clean up the chemicals. Cleaning continued through Thursday.

Brace says officials are investigating where the waste came from.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0