VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Banks lead US stock indexes higher By ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writer Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Banks led U.S. stocks indexes modestly higher on Wall Street.

Bank of America jumped 2.2 percent. Banks were rising along with bond yields, which can result in higher interest rates on loans and bigger profits for banks from lending money.

Energy companies also gained along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil rose 2 percent.

The Nasdaq composite closed at another all-time high.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,368.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,728. The Nasdaq composite gained 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,914.

Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.42 percent.