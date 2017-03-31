Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Banks lead US stock indexes higher

By ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writer

Updated 3:12PM
Banks led U.S. stocks indexes modestly higher on Wall Street.

Bank of America jumped 2.2 percent. Banks were rising along with bond yields, which can result in higher interest rates on loans and bigger profits for banks from lending money.

Energy companies also gained along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil rose 2 percent.

The Nasdaq composite closed at another all-time high.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,368.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,728. The Nasdaq composite gained 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,914.

Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.42 percent.