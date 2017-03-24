Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Audit questions over $12 million intended for food for kids

NASHVILLE (AP) — State auditors are questioning how tens of millions of dollars meant to provide meals and snacks to low-income children in Tennessee were spent.

News outlets report the state's comptroller released an audit Monday, slamming the Tennessee Department of Human Services for its lack of monitoring and internal control over the state's $80 million food program.

The audit, which reviewed all state agencies that receive federal funds, found that 41 of the 68 problems involved DHS, ranging from subcontractors spending money intended for food on home improvements and hotels to filing false reports.

The spending in question equates to over $12 million.

DHS officials deny having not provided adequate oversight, noting that the food programs have inherent flaws. They say the agency is working with federal officials to resolve the issues.

