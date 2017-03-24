Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Norris: Follow law in review of history teaching standards

NASHVILLE (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris is urging a panel reviewing teaching standards for social studies to follow a state law requiring students to learn about the Tennessee Constitution and state and local governments.

The Collierville Republican sent the letter to the Social Studies Standards Recommendation Committee before its final meeting on Wednesday.

Gov. Bill Haslam, fellow Republican state lawmakers and the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators have raised concerns that too many Tennessee events and historical figures were being culled from standards in the interest of streamlining teaching requirements.

Norris in his letter calls it "crucial that Tennessee students have a well-rounded understanding of Tennessee's historical and culturally relevant Three Grand Divisions."

Chairman Jason Roach says Norris' letter led committee members to reconfirm they are keeping within the law.

