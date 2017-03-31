Fisk University picks Rome as 16th president

VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Rome

Dr. Kevin D. Rome, Sr., president of Lincoln University of Missouri, has been selected by the Board of Trustees as the 16th president of Fisk University.

Interim President Frank L. Sims will continue to lead Fisk University through June 30.

Rome was selected following an eight-month process that involved engagement forums with alumni clubs in multiple states, on-campus faculty and staff forums, and communications with key stakeholders of the university community. Trustees Challis Lowe and Cynthia McIntyre led the Presidential Search Committee with assistance from Issacson, Miller executive search firm.

Rome was named president of Lincoln University of Missouri in July 2013 after serving as vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at North Carolina Central University. With more than 15 years in higher education, he has served as vice president for student services at Morehouse College, vice president for campus life at Clayton State University and assistant vice chancellor for student life and diversity at Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis.

A graduate of Morehouse College, Rome holds a master’s degree from the University of Georgia and a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin.

Waller elects 2 partners, promotes Ribeiro

Stenberg

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP has elected Katie Stenberg and Ken Marlow to the firm’s six-member board of directors and promoted Morgan Ribeiro to chief business development officer.

Stenberg represents banks, specialty lenders, healthcare companies, and indenture trustees in financial transactions, corporate reorganizations, bankruptcy proceedings, and state and federal court litigation.

She was honored as Banking Lawyer of the Year by the Lawyer Monthly 2016 Women in Law Awards.

She earned her J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law and her B.A. from the University of Nevada.

Marlow

Marlow works primarily in the health care industry representing clients in complex transactional matters. He chairs Waller’s Healthcare Department, which includes 125 attorneys.

He earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and his B.A. from Vanderbilt University. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of Leadership Health Care.

Rebeiro

Ribeiro has served as executive director of Waller’s Healthcare Department for the past three years. As Waller’s Chief business development officer, she will focus on securing new business and growing existing business in a legal marketplace that has grown increasingly competitive in recent years.

Prior to joining Waller in 2014, Ribeiro served as a senior executive advisor with Nashville-based Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock, a strategic health care communications firm, where she developed and managed campaigns for health care organizations, including tax-exempt and investor-owned hospitals and health systems and start-up healthcare technology companies. She earned her B.A. in Communications with a minor in business from Tulane University.

Bradley hires Hunger for Nashville litigation team

Hunger

Frank W. Hunger has joined the litigation practice group at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP.

Hunger has many years’ experience litigating civil cases both in private practice and with the U.S. Department of Justice, where he served as assistant attorney general over the Civil Division.

Prior to joining Bradley, Hunger most recently was in private practice at law firms in Mississippi, Nashville and Washington, D.C., focusing primarily on product liability, mass tort litigation, class actions and investigations. He has served as local and regional counsel for numerous Fortune 500 companies and governmental agencies.

Hunger earned his LL.B. from Duke University School of Law and a degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi. He currently serves on the Duke University Law School Board of Visitors.

Also, Bradley partner Travis G. Lloyd has accepted an invitation to join the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation.

Lloyd is a member of Bradley’s Healthcare Practice Group, where he provides counsel to a broad range of health care industry clients on a wide variety of regulatory matters in the context of day-to-day operations and business transactions.

He earned his J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law. He also holds a master’s degree from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from Davidson College.

The Fellows is an honorary organization that recognizes attorneys, judges, law faculty and legal scholars who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and to the highest principles of the legal profession. Membership in the Fellows is limited to 1 percent of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction.

Neal & Harwell hires civil litigation associate

Bellamy

Christopher M. Bellamy has joined law firm Neal & Harwell, PLC, as an associate, where he will concentrate his practice on civil litigation.

Bellamy has served as assistant district attorney to the Tennessee District Attorney General, 19th Judicial District, for the past two years. Previously, he was assistant general counsel at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Bellamy earned his J.D. at Vanderbilt University Law School. He also holds a degree in business management from Colorado Technical University.

Bellamy is a member of the Nashville Bar Association, the Nashville Bar Association Leadership Forum, the Belmont University College of Law Inn of Court, and serves as the 2017 president of the Napier-Looby Bar Association. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Legal Aid Society.

Bellamy also served in the United States Coast Guard for more than 10 years.

Dodson Parker adds to Business Services team

Christy

The Nashville law firm of Dodson Parker Behm & Capparella, PC, has added Miranda Christy to its Business Services team, where she will focus on business transactions and real estate.

Christy, who in 2014 was a recipient of the Nashville Emerging Leader Award from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville for her work in the fields of environment and sustainability, will also continue her representation of nonprofit organizations and conservation finance.

She joins the firm after serving as director and counsel at UBS Investment Bank, where she worked in markets, products, structuring and lending.

Christy earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee. She also holds a master of theological studies from Vanderbilt Divinity School.

Health care veteran joins InfoWorks consulting

Wisnlewski

InfoWorks has added 20-year health care industry veteran Mark Wisniewski as a principal consultant to the Nashville-based management consulting firm.

Wisniewski’s career spans the health care industry, including specialties in business and technology strategy, electronic health record design and implementation, and advanced business intelligence.

For the past five years, Wisniewski has been an executive for a nationally recognized behavioral health care organization that integrates primary care into its psychiatric clinics, most recently as chief operating officer and, previously as chief information officer.

Wisniewski earned a master’s degree in business administration from Vanderbilt University’s Owen School of Management. He completed his undergraduate studies at Trevecca Nazarene University where he received a degree in management and human relations.

Watts named CEO of homeless organization

Watts

The National Health Care for the Homeless Council, which works to advance homeless health care and secure housing for all, has named G. Robert (“Bobby”) Watts as its new chief executive officer.

Watts, who most recently served as executive director of New York City’s Care for the Homeless, a health care, shelter and policy organization, is succeeding the Council’s founding Executive Director John Lozier, who retired in late December.

A former board president of the National HCH Council, Watts is a nationally recognized advocate and leader in meeting the health needs of people without homes.

A graduate of Cornell University and the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, Watts led New York’s Care for the Homeless for 11 years, during which time the organization tripled in size, adding major programs and initiatives.

Watts also has served as the finance officer of the New York City HIV Health and Human Services Planning Council, a steering committee member of the New York City Medicaid Managed Care Task Force, and a member of the New York State Interagency Council on Homelessness, co-chairing its Health Committee – in addition to serving on multiple governmental task forces and boards of membership organizations.

Traffic engineer joins Barge, Waggoner

Smith

Jonathan Smith, PE, has joined Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon, Inc., as traffic engineer.

Smith’s 13 years of experience includes a range of transportation, environmental and construction engineering with an emphasis on traffic signal timing and municipal engineering operations.

Prior to Barge Waggoner, Smith was employed at Gresham Smith & Partners. He is a graduate of The University of Memphis with a degree in civil engineering.