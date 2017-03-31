VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Tin Pan South, the world’s largest songwriter festival, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. More than 300 songwriters and acts will perform more than 90 shows in 10 Music City venues through Saturday. Information, including performers and venues: http://tinpansouth.com

THROUGH SUNDAY

Southern Women’s Show

The 31st annual show will have more than 500 exhibits featuring fashion and accessories, gifts and gourmet, travel destinations and more. Kellie Pickler will appear on March 31, Keegan Allen from “Pretty Little Liars” on April 1 and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez on April 2. Plus, the event will also include hourly fashion shows, cooking programs and informative seminars. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Music City Center. Information: https://southernshows.com/wna

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Wine Festival and Tasting

Join the Nashville Predators Foundation for its 12th annual Wine Festival & Tasting over the ice at Bridgestone Arena. The festival will feature more than 200 high-end wines, beer, a spirits tasting and an extensive silent auction with more than 200 items. $75-$100. Information: www.bridgestonearena.com/events/detail/wine-festival-tasting-2017

Public Affairs Roundtable

An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Jack Johnson, States Representative’s Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main Street, #210, Franklin. 7:15-8:30 a.m. No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public

MARCH 31-APRIL 1

Art Fest

The Woman’s Club of Nashville will hold annual Art Fest at the club’s historic home, 3206 Hillsboro Pike. Preview Party, Friday 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets: $10 at the door. Information: 269-3896 or wcn1909@comcast.net

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Richland Creek Pollution Awareness

Forest Hills is working with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Cumberland River Compact to solve pollution problems in Richland Creek by winter 2018. The city is hosting a free Community Education and Plant Sale Day to raise awareness. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Forest Hill City Hall, 6300 Hillsboro Pike. Information: http://www.cityofforesthills.com/cnr_committee.html

First tours at Loring’s Advance

The Battle of Franklin Trust has announced two guided tours of Loring’s Advance on a 5-acre field east of Adams Street. Loring’s Advance has great historical significance to the Battle of Franklin. 10 a.m. kickoff at Carnton Plantation, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Fee: $25. Tour will last 90-100 minutes. Guests will provide their own transportation to Loring’s Advance. Tour will also be offered April 8. Information: meagan@boft.org or 786-1864.

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

APRIL 4-8

Nashville Fashion Week

A city-wide celebration of Nashville’s thriving fashion and retail community and its creative talent. Featuring local, regional and national designers and industry professionals in an array of creative events throughout the week, explore the city’s diverse fashion and retail spaces throughout the week with promotions, partnerships and educational workshops. Shop Nashville Week features special events, trunk shows and deals throughout the city, including downtown retailers Margaret Ellis, Inc., Rachel’s Boutique and Two Old Hippies. Other downtown events include Intro to Metalsmithing: Make Your Own Pearl Bangles at Margaret Ellis, Inc. on Tuesday, April 4; Your Brand, Your Way and How to Protect It at Waller Law inside Nashville City Center on Wednesday, April 5; Emerging Designer Runway Show at Union Station Hotel on Wednesday, April 5; An Evening of Photography and Fashion at Tinney Contemporary, The Rymer Gallery and The Frist Center for the Visual Arts on Thursday, April 6; Introduction to Hand Sewing Workshop at Aurora Nashville inside The Pinnacle on Saturday, April 8; How To Make Money Blogging at The Westin Nashville on Saturday, April 8. Schedule, information: www.nashvillefashionweek.com.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. North Nashville is one of the fastest-growing areas for business in Davidson County, including large employers such as AECOM, Aegis Sciences Corporation, Second Harvest Food Bank, HealthSpring, Caremark, Comcast and DET Distributing. Fontanel- Natchez Hills Tasting Room, 4105 Whites Creek Pike, Nashville. 8-9:30 a.m. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Business After Hours

Join us after work for Business After Hours at Studio 615. This is a unique Eastside venue with over 17,000 square feet of state-of-the-art production and event space, including green rooms, an all LED Cyc Studio and a photographer’s playground. Business After Hours is the ideal opportunity to develop relationships, walk away with new connections and market your business to more than 150 attendees. Increase your company’s marketing efforts by purchasing a display table to endorse your business. Tables include admission for four, a 6-foot table, and promotion among Chamber members and area business leaders. Table space is limited - register early! Pre-registration is required. 5-7 p.m., Studio 615, 272 Broadmoor Dr. Fee: $25 Chamber member, $50 Future member. Chamber member display table, $250. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

WEDNEDSAY, APRIL 5

Williamson County Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will fill quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Williamson Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150, Franklin. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Free, registration required. 11:30 and 3:30 event will be at Granite City Food & Brewery, 1864 West McEwen Drive, Franklin. Information: williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Divine Art Café, 604 Gallatin Avenue, Suite 109, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Divine Art Café is located on the rear side of the 604 Gallatin Avenue Building (also home to Chamber members, Chiro Nash and FastSigns). Parking is available in the garage behind Rite Aid; if you’re coming from downtown, turn left onto West Eastland off of Gallatin Avenue, and turn right onto Bailey Street to access the covered garage. Additional parking will be available at the East Nashville Regions Bank across the street. Guests are asked to not park in the spaces at the bank’s front door, but can park anywhere else in that lot. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Street Truck Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North! This event takes place every Thursday.11 a.m.-2 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Diversity & Inclusion, speaker James R. Threalkill, Sims Strategic Diversity Consultants. 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: williamsonchamber.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival

A family friendly celebration of spring and Japanese culture on the front lawn of the Metro Courthouse at Public Square. The festival will begin at 9 a.m. with the Cherry Blossom Walk. Festival highlights include Japanese music and dance, a roving “Candyman,” martial arts demonstrations, art, anime merchandise, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, cosplay contest and a variety of Japanese cuisine featuring special menus from some of Nashville’s favorite food trucks. Proceeds benefit the 10-year mission of planting 100 Japanese cherry trees each spring in Nashville parks and neighborhoods. Information: http://www.nashvillecherryblossomfestival.org

Willpower 5K

Fast becoming a local favorite for beginning runners and walkers, the course follows a scenic route through Downtown Franklin. Race to raise awareness for stroke recovery. 7:30 a.m., 317 Main Street, Franklin. $30 early bird price. Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Franklin/Willpower5K