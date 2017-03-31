Ray Stevens at a glance

VOL. 41 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 31, 2017

A look at the life and career of Ray Stevens.

Birth name: Harold Ray Ragsdale

Age: 78.

Discography: 45 studio albums, 2 live albums, 60+ music videos, 93 singles, 2 No.1 singles.

Other ventures over the years include real estate holdings, an entertainment theater in Branson, Missouri, movies, books, his own record label, multiple music publishing companies, Ray Stevens CabaRay Nashville television show (2015) and the Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom (2017)

Grammy Awards: 11 nominations, 2 wins

Male Vocalist of the Year, 1970, “Everything Is Beautiful”

Best Arrangement, 1975, “Misty”

Top 10 hits (U.S. country or pop charts):

“Ahab The Arab” (1962) No. 5

“Gitarzan” (1968) No. 8

“Everything Is Beautiful (1970) No. 1

“The Streak” (1974) No. 1)

“Misty” (1975) No. 3

“Shriner’s Convention” (1980) No. 7

Honors:

1980 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

1980: Georgia Music Hall of Fame induction

1986-94: Music City News Awards for Comedian of the Year

1992: Billboard No. 1 Home Video Plaque – Comedy Video Classics

1992: Ten Times Platinum Home Video – Comedy Video Classics

1993: Billboard Home Video of the Year

1993: Platinum Home Video – Ray Stevens Live!

1995: Platinum Home Video – Get Serious!

1995: Country Weekly Golden Pick Award for Best Comedian

2001: Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame induction

2009: Christian Music Hall of Fame induction

2014: ‘Nashville Cats’ Songwriter Session honoree, Country Music Hall of Fame

Sources: raystevens.com, Wikipedia, Country Music Hall of Fame